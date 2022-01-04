EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 04 January 2022 | GMT +6

    January 4. Today's Birthdays 3

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

    NAMES

    Mussabek Alimbekov (1954) is the leading statesman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirov State University.







    Berik Kurmangaliyev (1977) is the press secretary of the Kazakh President.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Zhurgenov Theater and Cinema Theatre, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    Has been working since March 2019.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!