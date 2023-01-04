January 4. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

NAMES





Mussabek Alimbekov (1954) is public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University

Berik Kurmangali (1977) is the CEO at Khabar Agency JSC.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Theater and Cinema Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Law and Humanities Innovation University.

Has been working since March 2022.

Azamat Beispekov (1985) is the chief of staff at the Labor and Social Protection Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since June 2022.