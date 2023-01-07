January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1992 – France recognizes the independence of Kazakhstan. On January 25, 1992, the two countries established diplomatic relations.
2006 – The new State Anthem of Kazakhstan based on «Menin Kazakhstanym» (My Kazakhstan) song written by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev and composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov is approved.
2010 – One of France’s leading foreign policy and analytical magazines «L'Essentiel des relations internationales» issues a 100-page report about Kazakhstan featuring the history of the development of independent Kazakhstan through the prism of state and constitutional building, the unique practice of maintaining peace and accord.
2012 – Kazakhstani Evelina Bolmasova and Nastya Prokoptseva aged 6 and 8 correspondingly win special awards at the Child and Dog International Drawing Competition held in Poland.
2015 – The Kazakh-Spanish film «Los olvidados de Karagandá» (Forgotten in Karaganda) grabs the Diamond Awards at the Documentary Film Competition of the California Film Awards.