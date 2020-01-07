January 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th January.

Soviet and Kazakh opera singer, director, People's Artist of Kazakh SSR Kurmanbek Zhandarbekov

was born in 1949 in Kyzylorda region. Throughout his professional career he worked for Syrdarya newspaper, the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, Ara magazine, and Zhalyn anthology. He was a member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union. He passed away in 2014.

Statesman, professor, Candidate of Science (Chemistry), associate member of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and professor emeritus of the Grand Canyon Universitywas born in 1939 in Kostanay region. He was a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Institute of Organoelement Compounds of the Russian Academy of Sciences. For many years Mr. Shayakhmetov served as the minister of education of the Kazakh SSR. He also held the post of deputy governor of Kostanay region. Mr. Shayakhmetov worked at the Gumilyov Eurasian University and the Memlekettik til Public Fund. He made a considerable contribution to the development of the Kazakh language as one of the founders of the Kazakh tili international organization. He passed away in 2000.

was born in 1949 in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). He is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Bekturganov held various posts, including deputy governor of Karaganda region, Director of the Inner Policy Department of the Ministry of Information and Public Accord, Vice Minister of Information and Public Accord, Vice Minister of Culture, Information and Public Accord, and Minister of Education and Science. He also worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Samgau National Scientific and Technological Holding JSC, Chairman of Parasat National Scientific and Technological Holding JSC, and First Vice President of the Kazakhstan National Academy of Natural Sciences.

Former cosmonaut, deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Talgat Mussabayev

was born in 1951 in Alma-Ata region. He graduated from the Engineering Institute of Civil Aviation in Riga and the Higher Aviation School. He was honored with several awards as an aerobatic flyer and selected as a cosmonaut on May 11, 1990. His first spaceflight was as a crew member of the long-duration mission Mir EO-16 which was launched by Soyuz TM-19. Mussabayev had two more missions until retiring from being a cosmonaut in 2003. In 2007, Mussabayev was appointed as the Head of the National Space Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazCosmos). He took up his recent post in July 2017.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Natural Resources Management and Development of Rural Territories Marat Tagimov





was born in 1952 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute. Prior to taking up his recent post in October 2014, Tagimov served as deputy governor of Aktobe region.

Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis and member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform Gulnara Shaikenova













was born in 1969 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the High School of International Business. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016.