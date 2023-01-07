January 7. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th January.

NAMES

Soviet and Kazakh opera singer, director, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR and laureate of the Stalin Prize of the 2nd degree Kurmanbek ZHANDARBEKOVwas born in 1905 in South Kazakhstan region. He passed away in 1973. He was a graduate of the Institute of Public Education in Tashkent (1925) and the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography (1928-1929). He started his acting career at the Drama Theater in Kzyl-Orda and then worked at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet (1949-1952; 1956-1959). Kurmanbek Dzhandarbekov is considered one of the founders of the Kazakh national professional theater. He also greatly contributed to the revival of the Kazakh dance art.

Statesman, professor, Candidate of Science (Chemistry), associate member of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and professor emeritus of the Grand Canyon University Shaisultan SHAYAKHMETOVwas born in 1939 in Kostanay region and passed away in 2000. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Institute of Organoelement Compounds of the Russian Academy of Sciences. For many years, Mr. Shayakhmetov served as the Minister of Education of the Kazakh SSR. He also was deputy governor of Kostanay region. Mr. Shayakhmetov worked at the Gumilyov Eurasian University and the Memlekettik til Public Fund. He made a considerable contribution to the development of the Kazakh language as one of the founders of the Kazakh tili international organization.

Kazakh akyn and laureate of the Alash International PrizeIbragim ISSAYEV was born in 1949 in Kyzylorda region and passed away in 2014. Throughout his professional career he worked for Syrdarya newspaper, the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, Ara magazine, and Zhalyn anthology. He was a member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union.

Cosmonaut, deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Parliament of the Republic of KazakhstanTalgat MUSSABAYEV was born in 1951 in Alma-Ata region. He graduated from the Engineering Institute of Civil Aviation in Riga and the Higher Aviation School. He was honored with several awards as an aerobatic flyer and selected as a cosmonaut on May 11, 1990. His first spaceflight was as a crew member of the long-duration mission Mir EO-16 which was launched by Soyuz TM-19. Mussabayev had two more missions before retiring in 2003. In 2007, Mussabayev was appointed as the Head of the National Space Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazCosmos). He took up his recent post in July 2017.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Natural Resources Management and Development of Rural Territories of the Parliament of the Republic of KazakhstanMarat TAGIMOV was born in 1952 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute. Tagimov served as deputy governor of Aktobe region and was the deputy of the Kazakh Senate from 2014. He took up his recent post in 2020.

First deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Serik KOZHANIYAZOV was born in 1956 in Kzyl-Orda. He is a graduate of the Kuzbas Politechnic Institute and the Kyzylorda branch of the Gumilyov Eurasian State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in June 2022, he was the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021-2022.

Prosecutor of Turkistan region Marat ALIKHANOV was born in 1965 in Yessil in Tselinograd region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. Matar Alikhanov was the first deputy prosecutor of Pavlodar region between 2019 and 2020. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2020.

State inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat ZHAKAN was born in 1965 in Alma-Ata. He graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. Prior to taking up his recent post in October 2022, he was the deputy head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis and member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform of the Parliament of the Republic of KazakhstanGulnara BIZHANOVA was born in 1969 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the High School of International Business. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Head of the state assets management department of Almaty city Abzal YEGEMBERDIYEV was born in 1980. He graduated from the Kazakh State Legal Academy, The Economics and Finance Institute of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Kazakh Architecture and Construction Academy. He was appointed to the post in August 2022.