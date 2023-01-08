January 8. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of January.

NAMES

Journalist, translator and honorary citizen of Otyrar district of Turkestan regionwas born in 1940 in Otyrar district. He is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University. He used to work for the Kazakh telegraph agency (presently – Kazinform), Zhalyn publishing house and Mektep publishing house. He was the author of textbooks for children, scientific and pedagogic works. Nuskabaiuly also translated fairytales, novels of Belarusian, Kyrgyz, and Tajik, Russian and Armenian writers into the Kazakh language.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1957 in Tyumen region of Russia. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2015.

Statesmanwas born in 1969 in Alma-Ata city. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy. Throughout his professional career he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, including KazTransGas, KEGOC, Air Astana, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and KazMunaiGas. He also served as the akim of Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. He was Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assistant to the Kazakh President. Between 2021 and 2022 he was akim (governor) of Almaty region.

Deputy head of the National Statistics Burea of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1987 in Kostanay city. She graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Manchester University. She was appointed to her recent post in May 2022.