January events: Organizers took actions under the precise plan, Berik Assylov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Majilis Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov told about the progress of investigation of January events, Kazinform reports.

According to him, initially meetings were peaceful. Since January 1 people in western regions of Kazakhstan requested to lower gas prices. The Government of Kazakhstan met their requirement, though people in Almaty, Shymkent and other rural settlements went to the streets. On January 4-5 the violence stage started in 11 regions.

He stressed that the organizers took actions under the precise plan. They coordinated all through WhatsАpp and Telegram. Some groups proceeded to looting stores, some attacked on buildings of akimats, National Security Committee, police and President’s Residency, etc.