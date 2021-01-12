January sees record coronavirus death rates across the globe

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Medical professionals have recorded a sizable increase in the coronavirus mortality rate since the start of the year. On January 9, 2021, the World Health Organization reported the highest daily death toll from the pandemic - 15,513 - double the figures seen in the spring 2020 outbreak, TASS reports.

Overall, according to John Hopkins University, over 1.94 million people have died from COVID-19 across the globe. TASS has put together data on those countries showing the highest coronavirus mortality figures.

The United States tops the list of coronavirus deaths, with 376,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The mortality figures surpassed 4,000 in the first ten days of January - the all-time high in the US during the pandemic.

As many as 203,500 coronavirus patients have died in Brazil. The number of fatalities surpassed the 6,900-mark last week, which is 2,000 more than the week earlier.

Mexico has reported 134,300 coronavirus deaths overall with the daily growth in fatalities being over 1,000 five times since the start of the year, versus three times throughout all of 2020.

In Europe, the United Kingdom has demonstrated the largest number of fatalities (almost 82,000 deaths). Over the past seven days, the daily growth was above 1,000, beating the previous seven-day figures by 50%.

Conditional mortality in various countries

The biggest number of coronavirus fatalities per one million population has been reported from Belgium (1,732).

Among the other countries with a high conditional mortality rate is Slovenia (1,454 deaths per one million people), Bosnia and Herzegovina (1,324), Italy (1,311), North Macedonia (1,265), the Czech Republic (1,238), the UK (1,204), Bulgaria (1,190), the US (1,160), Peru (1,154), Spain (1,118), Hungary (1,112), Croatia (1,076), Mexico (1,036) and Panama (1,034).

In Switzerland, there are 963 coronavirus deaths per one million people, while in Sweden this number stands at 931. Then comes Germany with 502 deaths per one million people and Russia with 427 deaths.

India, which is among the top three in the largest figures of fatalities category with 151,300, has reported only 109 deaths per one million people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.