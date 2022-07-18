EN
    15:33, 18 July 2022 | GMT +6

    January tragedy: Over 80 handed out jail sentences

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 80 people got jail sentences for their participation in the January events, deputy head of the prosecution service of the General Prosecutor’s Office Yeldos Kilymzhanov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Prison sentences were handed out to 83 defendants for committing grave crimes,» said Kilymzhanov speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    Based on the results of the investigation the said defendants seized the Aktobe International Airport halting its operation for two days and causing severe damage to it.

    Others were put on probation for taking part in mass riots in the city of Taldykorgan in Almaty region.

    Recall that mass protests and violence accompanied by looting of government buildings, businesses and private property erupted in regions of Kazakhstan in January 2022.


    Kazakhstan
