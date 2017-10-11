Japan, Algeria interested in Kazakh experience in removing radiation from soil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japan and Algeria have become interested in the Kazakh scientists' experience in cleaning up nuclear radiation from lands, Director General of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Batyrbekov said on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the FNCA (Forum for Nuclear Cooperation in Asia) at the ministerial level, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our experience in severely contaminated lands is sought after all over the world. Our colleagues from Algeria came to visit us. It is the French test site. They have certain problems and strongly ask us to come and share our experience with them. In two weeks we will hold a special seminar with our colleagues from the Japan Atomic Energy Agency. It will be dedicated to transferring our knowledge and our technologies, acquired while working at the Semipalatinsk test site, for them to solve the environmental problems," Yerlan Batyrbekov said.

Earlier, he noted that by 2023 it is expected to solve the Semipalatinsk test site problem and rehabilitate over 85% of the lands into the state appropriate for agricultural use.