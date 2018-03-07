EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 07 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Japan appoints first female commander of navy fleet

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan has for the first time appointed a woman as commander of a navy fleet, a spokesperson for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force confirmed to EFE Wednesday, at a time when the government is considering increasing the female presence in the military.

    Ryoko Azuma, 44, will lead the operations of Japan's main escort division, a fleet of four vessels including the largest Japanese helicopter destroyer, the Izumo.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!