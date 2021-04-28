EN
    Japan approves world’s largest trade deal including China, ASEAN

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's parliament on Wednesday approved participation in the world's largest free trade deal, signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries including China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Kyodo reports.

    The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will create a free trade zone covering about 30 percent of the world's gross domestic product, trade and population. It will be Japan's first trade deal involving China and South Korea, its biggest and third biggest trade partners.


