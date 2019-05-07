Japan begins ‘Cool Biz' energy-saving casual wear campaign

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government began its annual "Cool Biz" campaign Tuesday to promote energy conservation in the workplace by dressing more casually, Kyodo reports.

Cool Biz, which calls for setting office air conditioners at 28 C, will run until the end of September, allowing officials at the central government to work without jackets and ties and wear polo shirts, sneakers and even Hawaiian aloha shirts.



The Environment Ministry introduced the initiative in 2005 and is also promoting its "Cool Share" campaign aimed at getting people together in air-conditioned common spaces including commercial facilities and cafes. It is also encouraging people to use "green curtains" by growing shade-producing plants.



"Although it is not compulsory, if we reduce the use of air conditioning, we will be able to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions," said Shinji Isobe, head of the ministry's lifestyle policy office.



Private companies such as supermarkets and department stores also joined the initiative to combat global warming, with some planning to offer new fashion styles to help people spend the summer more comfortably.