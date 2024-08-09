Japan braces for potential massive quake after M7.1 temblor

Local communities along Japan's Pacific coast intensified preparations on Friday for a potential massive earthquake following an advisory issued by authorities after a strong temblor, Kyodo reports.

In Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, near the epicenter of the M7.1 earthquake that struck southwestern Japan the previous day, officials were busy inspecting the conditions of already-opened evacuation shelters and repairing damaged water pipes.

In Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, 10 municipalities opened at least 75 evacuation shelters by Friday morning.

The town of Kuroshio in Kochi urged elderly residents and others to voluntarily evacuate to safer locations, as the town could be hit by a 34-meter tsunami if a megaquake occurs along the Nankai Trough, extending from southwestern to central Japan.

Officials of Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed evacuation routes in cooperation with local municipalities. The prefectural government of Shizuoka, central Japan, assigned crisis management officials to be on 24-hour alert for about a week.

In the private sector, some companies began preparations for the potential disaster after the weather agency called on the public to brace for a huge earthquake and tsunami over the next week.

Thermal plant operator Jera Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., said it is on emergency alert, reaffirming communication routes with fuel carriers and evacuation protocols for these carriers.

In the wake of Thursday's powerful earthquake, which was centered on the western edge of the Nankai Trough, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that the risk of a major earthquake occurring around the trench has become higher than usual.

If such a quake happens, a vast part of the country, stretching from the western region of Kanto including Tokyo to the Kyushu and Okinawa area in southern Japan, could be devastated by violent jolts and giant tsunami, the agency said.