Japan Convokes National Security Council Meeting Amid North Korean Missile Test

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan convoked an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea fired a missile on Wednesday, which presumably dropped in the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, media reported.

The decisions made at the meeting are not disclosed so far, Kyodo agency said.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean military registered North Korea launching a ballistic missile presumed to be a Rodong with a range of 1000 kilometers (621 miles) from the province of Hwanghae-Namdo in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com