EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:25, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Japan COVID surge likely peaked in early Feb.: gov’t adviser

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Japan appears to have peaked in early February, the head of an advisory panel for the health ministry said Wednesday.

    Infectious disease expert Takaji Wakita, however, cautioned that the strain on the health care system in many parts of Japan is expected to remain for the time being.

    Many of Japan's 47 prefectures are under a quasi-state of emergency over COVID-19 as the country battles with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!