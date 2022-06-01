Japan expands daily arrival cap to 20,000 as COVID fears recede

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan doubled its cap on daily arrivals to the country to 20,000 from Wednesday as it continues to ease its COVID-19 border controls amid receding worries about the pandemic, Kyodo reports.

The country also exempted people from having to isolate and submit to COVID-19 testing upon entry when their journey originated from 98 countries and regions designated as «blue,» presenting the lowest risk of infection, including the United States, Britain, China and South Korea.

People from the 99 countries and regions in the «yellow» group also do not have to go through testing or isolation as long as they have completed three rounds of designated COVID vaccinations, meaning some 80 percent of entrants are exempted.

Those from yellow countries without proof of vaccinations as well as people arriving from the four «red» countries, including Pakistan, will not be exempted.

«I was able to get to the arrival lobby in about 30 minutes. I didn't think it would be this smooth,» said Hideaki Takato, 52, who arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo from Indonesia, a blue country.

Takato said when he came to Japan in September, he had to wait five hours at the airport and isolate at a hotel for 10 days.

«The economy will start moving once the reception of foreigners progresses,» he said.

The loosening of restrictions comes as Japan seeks to simplify entry requirements for foreign visitors to match other Group of Seven major developed nations after coming under fire at home and abroad for its strict border controls.

In November last year, the country banned all new entries by foreigners globally and has since gradually eased restrictions as vaccination progresses at home and as other countries resume international travel.

«We would like to continue easing border control measures in steps while balancing infection prevention and social economic activities,» said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a news conference.

In addition to the latest easing, Japan plans to start accepting foreign tourists in stages starting June 10.

Under the plan, tourism arrivals will be initially restricted to guided tours from the 98 countries and regions. The forthcoming guided tour participants will be included in the 20,000-per-day arrival quota.

But it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists as concern lingers within the government over the potential resurgence of infections ahead of the House of Councillors election slated for this summer.

Ahead of the resumption of tourist travel, Japan has been conducting test tours for inbound travelers from the United States, Australia, Singapore and Thailand since May 24.

But on Monday, the Japan Tourism Agency said one of four Thais taking part tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a suspension of their tour. The route of infection is unknown.

Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament that tourists will be asked to wear face masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19 when they visit.

The government has recently said wearing face masks is not always necessary outside, and it recommends people remove their masks when they are more than 2 meters from another person, given the heat and humidity of the coming months and the increased risk of heatstroke.

The government plans to create guidelines on anti-virus measures for hotels and other industries before the resumption of inbound tourism, a key driver for Japan's economy before the pandemic's emergence.