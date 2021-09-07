Japan eyes convening parliament Oct. 4 to choose new prime minister

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Japanese government is considering convening an extraordinary parliamentary session on Oct. 4 to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor, sources said Tuesday.

The winner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Sept. 29 is set to be voted in as the party and its junior coalition partner Komeito control the powerful House of Representatives, Kyodo reports.

Suga abruptly announced his resignation last week after a year in office amid mounting criticism over his COVID-19 response.