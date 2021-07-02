Japan eyes ending full operation of state vaccination sites in August

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government is arranging to end the full-fledged operation of state-run mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in late August as planned, deeming it will not hinder the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive, government sources said Friday, Kyodo reports.

The winding down of the centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces comes as access to vaccinations has broadened with inoculations also available at workplaces and universities as well as under local government-led campaigns.

The government had initially sought to extend the operation of the Tokyo center, but reversed its stance to avoid putting a strain on the SDF, which needs to prepare for relief activities during potential disasters as Japan's typhoon season approaches, according to the sources.

Since the government wants to ensure that all those who received their initial shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. at the centers can also get their second shot there, the sites may continue partial operation beyond late August, they said.

The centers, which opened on May 24, have each offered up to 15,000 jabs a day as the government sought to speed up the vaccination drive in the country, which has lagged far behind other developed nations.

The Defense Ministry said as of Monday, the Tokyo center has offered 328,736 shots, while the Osaka center has given 161,341 shots.