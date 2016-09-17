Japan eyes joining global climate deal on aviation emissions

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government plans to sign on to a global deal on curbing carbon dioxide emissions from commercial aircraft on international routes, government officials said Saturday.

The envisioned deal, which aims to cap carbon emissions by airlines at 2020 levels, could increase costs for Japanese airlines as they may have to introduce new, more fuel-efficient aircraft, with some of the costs possibly passed on to air travelers.



The deal is now being discussed at the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization and expected to be formally adopted at its general meeting in late September. The United States, China and European countries are also expected to sign on to it.



Airlines in participating countries will need to consider introducing eco-friendly aircraft and using more biofuel, which emits less CO2 than fossil fuel when burned. Airlines that cannot meet emissions goals would have to offset their emissions by buying carbon credits through an emission trading system.



With Japanese airlines likely having to tap such a trading system, an official of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry said the airlines "might have to shoulder as much as tens of billions of yen a year in costs in the future."



The Japanese government is expected to announce its intention to sign on to the global emissions deal sometime before or after the meeting of

transport ministers from Group of Seven industrialized countries to be held in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, from Sept. 23 to 25.



