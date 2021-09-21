EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:41, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Japan eyes lifting COVID-19 emergency at end of month: sources

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government is leaning toward lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures including Tokyo at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

    Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to make a final decision next Tuesday, the sources said.

    Under the state of emergency, people are being urged to avoid going to crowded areas while restaurants are asked to close by 8 p.m. and not to serve alcohol.


