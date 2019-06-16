EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 16 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Japan followed presidential election in Kazakhstan with interest, ex-Ambassador

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on presidential election.

    "First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on presidential election. Kazakhstanis living in Tokyo were the first to proceed to vote around the world," he said.

    He also noted that Japan followed presidential election in Kazakhstan with interest.

    "I am confident that the President-elect will ensure stability and succession of the policy of the First President, ensure further development and prosperity of the country of great importance for the international community," he added.

    Kazakhstan is an important country for Japan, which was, is and will be our strategic partner. That's why I hope that our friendly relations will develop further," he resumed.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy 2019 Presidential Election Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!