Japan gov't advises evacuation of over 65 thousand people amid heavy rains

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Local authorities recommended evacuation of 66,500 people in Kumamoto, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka and Nagasaki Prefectures due to heavy rains that hit the southwestern Japan on Wednesday.

Over 300 mm [12 inches] of rain fell on Tsushima island in Nagasaki Prefecture in the last 48 hours. According to weather forecasters, rain this heavy falls on the island less than once in 50 years.

In Kumamoto Prefecture, where two deadly earthquakes took place in April, evacuation of 55,000 people is recommended due to danger of mudslides.

On southwestern Japanese island of Honshu in Yamaguchi Prefecture, the water level in rivers reached a critical point, thus local authorities recommended the evacuation of 10,500 people.

In Fukuoka Prefecture's Kyushu island, the recommendation of evacuation was received by 1,000 people.

