Japan gov’t domestic travel discount program to continue next year

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government will continue to implement its domestic tourism subsidy program through next year, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday, although the start date will depend on COVID-19 infection rates, Kyodo reports.

The National Travel Discount program, originally planned to last until Dec. 27, provides a financial subsidy of up to 11,000 yen ($79) a night per person for up to a total of seven days, but the subsidy will now be reduced to a maximum 7,000 yen per night from 2023.

The year-end and New Year holidays will not be subject to the government's tourism-boosting subsidy program for residents of Japan.

The program began on Oct. 11 in all of Japan's 47 prefectures except Tokyo, which joined the scheme later in the month.

Under the new plan, package tours that include charter bus and rail travel costs will be subsidized up to 5,000 yen, down from 8,000 yen. Those going on day trips or only paying for accommodation can obtain a subsidy of up to 3,000 yen, instead of the current 5,000 yen.

