Japan gov’t to ask Tokyo hospitals to secure beds for COVID patients

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government decided Monday to ask hospitals in the capital to secure beds and accept as many COVID-19 patients as possible, as a recent resurgence of infections outstrips the city's medical system, Kyodo reports.

To further relieve strain on hospitals in Tokyo, the metropolitan government started operating the same day a facility to provide oxygen support to COVID-19 patients with relatively mild symptoms.

As the Japanese capital has been witnessing record levels of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, health minister Norihisa Tamura and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike held a meeting and decided to take stronger measures on medical institutions by making the first such request -- at the state level -- to the hospitals under a revised infectious disease law.

Under the law revised in February, the ministry and Tokyo government can expose the names of hospitals that do not have a valid reason, such as lack of medical staff, for noncompliance to the request in securing beds.

«Infections driven by the Delta variant are unlike anything we have seen before,» Tamura told reporters after the meeting. «I would like to ask for (the hospitals') help to get through this difficult situation.»

Tamura and Koike also decided to ask hospitals, universities with medical departments and nursing schools to dispatch staff who will be stationed at facilities such as an oxygen station to treat COVID-19 patients.

The 24-hour oxygen station set up by the metropolitan government in the capital's Shibuya Ward has 130 beds and is staffed by three doctors and 25 nurses.

It is designed to treat patients who have been asked to recuperate at home but who experience concerns over breathing. Stays are likely to be short term, such as one or two nights.

Those who feel better after receiving oxygen support will be sent back home, while patients whose symptoms become severe will be considered for admission to a hospital.

The station was opened in the former site of the National Children's Castle, a complex that contained play and educational facilities for children.

As of Sunday, more than 39,000 patients in Tokyo are recovering at home or elsewhere without hospital admission, underscoring the urgent need to expand the support system in the capital.

The metropolitan government plans to add another 110 beds in oxygen-station capacity within hospitals it runs by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the central government is currently considering whether there is a need to expand a COVID-19 state of emergency to other areas beyond Tokyo and 12 other prefectures, government sources said.

The government's top spokesman Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference Monday the governors of Aichi, Gifu, Mie and Hokkaido have asked the central government to declare the emergency in their areas.

In Osaka Prefecture, also under the state of emergency, a site opened to provide AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at Shiromi Hall, a multipurpose hall in Osaka Castle Park in Osaka city. The move came as the prefecture has seen daily infections top 2,000 since Aug. 18, with the city accounting for some 40 percent of the cases.

The site, with some 60 staffers, is aiming to inoculate 540 people per day. Registration for the shots began on Aug. 16, with slots already filled up until Aug. 29.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government initially withheld supplying the doses, taking into consideration reported rare cases of blood clots among young people overseas.

It began supplying it to prefectures most in need of additional doses such as Tokyo and Osaka earlier this month for use on people aged 40 or older, and those aged 18 or above who cannot take the Pfizer or Moderna doses due to reasons such as allergic reactions. The two shots are administered with a gap of eight weeks.

Hisato Takeuchi, 49, received an AstraZeneca shot in the morning. He said he felt more at risk from COVID-19 after one of his acquaintances recently became infected.

«I was not able to book my appointment for any other vaccine. I thought there should be an opening slot for AstraZeneca (because of reported concerns about side effects),» he said.

The city government is planning to open another vaccination site at the Osaka City Air Terminal building from Aug. 30.

Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo also started on Monday AstraZeneca shots in principle to those aged 40 or above. Reservation slots of 500 per day have been filled up for the entire week.

Japan's inoculation rate still lags far behind other advanced economies, with roughly 51 million people, or just over 40 percent of the population of 125 million, having received two doses as of Monday.