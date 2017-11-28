Japan honors Olzhas Suleimenov with Order of the Rising Sun

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hosted a reception on the occasion of the 84th birthday of Emperor of Japan Akihito on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko addressed the reception with opening remarks.



In his remarks, Ambassador Kawabata noted that Japan and Kazakhstan had marked 25 years of bilateral relations. On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, the diplomat genuinely thanked those who had helped Tokyo and Astana develop their partnership over the past 25 years.







Deputy Minister Vassilenko, in turn, extended congratulations to all friends of Japan on the occasion of Emperor Akihito's birthday on behalf of the Ministry. "Over 25 years our countries have shared many historical milestones. For instance, all these years our countries have witnessed fruitful cooperation in economic and cultural spheres," he said.



At the reception, well-known Kazakhstani writer and President of the international anti-nuclear movement "Nevada-Semey" Olzhas Suleimenov was honored with Japan's first national decoration - the Order of the Rising Sun - for his contribution to the development of friendly ties between Japan and Kazakhstan in nonproliferation.











While accepting the prestigious award, Olzhas Suleimenov stressed that he respects the people of Japan, their culture and vast intellectual and spiritual potential.



Suleimenov became the third Kazakhstani to receive the Order. The first two recipients from Kazakhstan are President Nursultan Nazarbayev and veteran of the Great Patriotic War Askanbek Aldanazarov.









