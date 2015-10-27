Japan interested in construction of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan is interested in taking part in construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe told upon completion of the talks with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda.

"Kazakhstan plays an important role in the international arena and world community. Besides, Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Japan," S. Abe told.

He also added that during the meeting with President Nazarbayev the sides had a productive exchange of opinions regarding strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

"I want to tell you about the results of our important meeting. First of all, Japan is going to continue to support economic reforms in Kazakhstan. We have already had a good conversation about it. In particular, in regard to future construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation while implementation of this project. We have officially confirmed it. Besides, we will begin to cooperate in the sphere of preparation of specialists for the industrial sector and introduce Japanese examination systems in medicine. We will continue to work in these directions," S. Abe told.

In turn, the President of Kazakhstan outlined the priority directions of bilateral cooperation.

"We think that our cooperation in the spheres of exploration of rare-earth metals, atomic energy, banking sector, chemical industry, agriculture, transport is very important," N. Nazarbayev said.