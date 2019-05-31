Japan interested in importing horsemeat from Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation, led by Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva, met with the representatives of Japan's delegation on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the International Office of Epizootics, the Ministry's press service reports.

Dr. Norio Kumagai, Director Animal Health Division Food Safety and Consumer Affairs Bureau Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, headed the delegation of Japan.



Earlier representatives of Kazakhstan and Japan's business addressed the Kazakh Agriculture Minister to hold the talks on export of horsemeat to Japan involving Japan's Animal Health Office. Kazakhstani Veterinary Service prepared all the necessary materials and sent to Japan. In its turn, Japan informed of the preliminary approval of the veterinary health certificate project. In accordance with Japan's laws the information received from Kazakhstan is considered by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry of Japan. Upon receiving the Ministry's positive conclusion Japan is ready to negotiate the approval of veterinary certificates.