Japan invested USD 4.5 bln in economy of Kazakhstan in 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of Japanese investments in the economy of Kazakhstan made USD 4.5 bln in ten years, Deputy Chairman of KAZENERGY Association Uzakbai Karabalin informed at the seminar focused on the Japanese-Kazakh energy and industrial cooperation "Future of energy and Japanese technologies" held in Radisson hotel.

"The trade turnover between the two countries made USD 1.4 bln in 2015, and the volume of Japanese investments in the economy of Kazakhstan made USD 4.5 bln in the last ten years," U. Karabalin said.

According to him, the main share of investments falls at uranium production and manufacturing of uranium products. "However, our countries have a great potential of cooperation in energy, oil and gas spheres and in the sphere of energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse emissions," U. Karabalin noted.

"On the threshold of the upcoming visit of President Nazarbayev to Japan this autumn the results of the today's event will strengthen the foundation of the partnership relations between the companies of the two countries," he added.