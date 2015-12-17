Japan, Kazakhstan keen to make the world nuclear-free - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We highly appreciate nuclear-free initiatives of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in particular the one on the establishment of the Central Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone, Japanese Ambassador in Kazakhstan Masayoshi Kamohara told Kazinform correspondent on the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Kamohara noted that this September Japan and Kazakhstan had co-chaired the 9th Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Both nations, in his words, pushed for the idea of ‘nuclear weapon free world'. "I highly appreciate the International Day against Nuclear Tests approved by the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Project ATOM and the establishment of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan," the Japanese diplomat said. "Japan and Kazakhstan have partnered to push for nuclear-free world and are committed to put in great efforts in that direction," Ambassador Kamohara added. "Our countries have suffered and are still suffering from the consequences of nuclear tests. It's been 25 years since the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site where over 450 nuclear tests were performed was closed. This year Japan commemorates the 70th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Masayoshi Kamohara reminded in conclusion.