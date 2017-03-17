EN
    10:20, 17 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Japan launches IGS Radar-5 Spy Satellite

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The launch took place on Friday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan and was broadcast live on the internet by Necovideo Visual Solutions (NVC).

    According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the IGS Radar-5 spy satellite was developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. It is Japan’s sixth radar reconnaissance satellite.

    The previous information gathering satellite, IGS Radar-4 was launched in January 2013.

    The Friday launch is the second H-2A rocket launch this year, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews .

