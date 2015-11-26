EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    01:20, 26 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Japan launches its first commercial satellite

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A Japanese rocket lifted off Tuesday and successfully put the national space program's first commercial satellite into orbit, officials said, as Tokyo tries to enter a business dominated by European and Russian companies.

    The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries oversaw the launch from Tanegashima Space Center in southwest Japan. The launch of the H-IIA rocket was originally scheduled at 3:23 p.m. (0623 GMT), but was delayed by roughly 30 minutes because a small ship unexpectedly came near the space station. The rocket successfully launched at 3:50 pm, carrying the TELSTAR 12V communications and broadcasting satellite for Canadian satellite operator Telesat. About four and a half hours later, it released the payload as planned, said an official of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. "The release was successful and the satellite is on course to the scheduled orbit," the official told AFP.The satellite later successfully entered an oval orbit, Kyodo News reported. Japan wants to become a major player in the satellite launching business. It has tried to improve the H-IIA rocket to cut the cost of each launch to make its program competitive, Arab News reported.

    Tags:
    Space exploration World News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!