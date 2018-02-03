EN
    Japan launches micro-satellite rocket

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched Saturday the world's smallest rocket with the ability to put a micro-satellite into orbit, following a failed attempt and several postponements over the last year, EFE reports.

    The launch of the low-cost rocket - with a height of 10 meters (around 33 feet) and 53 centimeters (20.5 inches) in diameter - took place at 14.03 local time (0503 GMT) from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima prefecture (southwest), and was aired live on YouTube by JAXA.

     

