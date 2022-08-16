Japan logs record cases of ambulances struggling to find hospitals

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan reported a record high number of weekly cases of ambulances struggling to find a hospital for patients in the week through Sunday, hitting a high for the third straight week, as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections, government data showed Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

The number of cases logged from Aug. 8 to 14 increased by 2 percent from the previous week to 6,747, of which 2,836 involved patients with respiratory difficulties, among other symptoms, and suspected of having COVID-19, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Such cases involving suspected coronavirus patients declined by 1 percent from the previous week, according to the data.

The total number of incidents, tallied across 52 fire departments including those in prefectural capitals, has been on the rise for eight consecutive weeks.

The numbers comprise cases in which ambulance crew ask facilities for patient acceptance over four times, with over 30 minutes from when the crew arrive to when the ambulance begins transporting the patient.

