Japan logs record daily COVID deaths at 319

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan reported a record 319 daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, topping the 300 mark for the first time, while the number of new infections dropped from a week earlier, Kyodo reports.

According to prefectural data, Osaka marked a record 63 deaths while Tokyo logged 25. The daily death toll broke the previous record of 270 marked last Thursday.

The number of patients with severe symptoms totaled 1,504 across the country, up nine from Monday, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said, as COVID-19 case clusters have been reported at welfare facilities for the elderly.

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are more likely to develop severe symptoms requiring medical treatment.

Daily coronavirus cases stood at 69,525, down about 15,000 from a week before. The downtrend has continued since the nationwide tally topped 100,000 for the first time earlier this month.

Tokyo reported 11,443 new infections Tuesday, while Osaka confirmed 10,939.

In Japan, 31 of the 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, remain under a quasi-state of emergency until March 6 in a bid to curb the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. Under the measure, prefectural governors can ask restaurants and bars to close early and stop serving alcohol.

The central government said Tuesday it may lift the measure earlier than scheduled.

«If prefectural governments make requests, we will consider them promptly,» Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.