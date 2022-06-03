EN
    Japan logs record low 811,000 newborns in 2021

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The number of babies born in Japan fell to a record low of 811,604 in 2021, government data showed Friday, Kyodo reports.

    It was the lowest figure since the health ministry started collecting such data in 1899. It was down 29,231 from the previous year.

    The average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime declined 0.03 point from 2020 to 1.30, while the number of marriages decreased 24,391 to 501,116, the fewest in the postwar era, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.


