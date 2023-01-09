Japan, Mongolia, Israel, Estonia to attend Vienna Classics Festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new unique project will be presented to the audience at Astana Opera in January. During the course of a month, the Vienna Classics Festival will be held at the capital’s opera house.

Guest musicians from Japan, Mongolia, Israel, Estonia and the opera house’s creative team will demonstrate the virtuosity, skill and high professionalism necessary to perform the masterpieces of the Classicism era, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

«The basis of this festival is the desire to play music and share the joy of creativity with all classical art aficionados. Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven are the founders of the classical symphony genre. Therefore, going back to the origins is absolutely essential for the growth of any orchestra, as well as for the development of any conductor. The festival will feature young colleagues from different countries, who are already giving concerts. Some of them even have their own collectives. For example, a conductor from Japan graduated from the Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Wien and conducted the philharmonic orchestra at the Musikverein Concert Hall. The maestro from Estonia conducted La Traviata… I would like to note that all our guests are very talented and hardworking musicians. We selected the repertoire according to the principle – the most popular and most exhibitory in terms of style overtures, symphonies and concertos. Instrumental concertos will be performed by the opera house’s best musicians, all of whom have a distinction of being the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan,» Abzal Mukhitdin, the mastermind and artistic director of the festival said.

The maestro expressed his hope for further development and expansion of the festival. «I am sure everyone will have a wonderful celebration of music,» the conductor concluded.

In the sumptuous 18th century, the brilliant capital of Austria was a trendsetter in art, especially in music. The work of the great composers of the Viennese school stands out for its virtuosity in a variety of musical styles and compositional techniques, while each had his own unique style: Haydn’s exalted beauty, Mozart’s extraordinary melodies, Beethoven’s power. The exquisite music of Viennese Classicism does not leave the listeners’ hearts indifferent to this day.

Incidentally, the Vienna Classics Festival will start on January 13 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. This evening, the opera house’s symphony orchestra will perform under the baton of Mongolian conductor Munkhbayar Erdenebaatar, the soloist – Astana Opera’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov. At the second concert of the festival, which will be held on January 19, the opera house’s orchestra musicians will take the stage under the leadership of Estonian maestro Hanno Mölderkivi.

The next concert of the festival will be a special event in the cultural life of the capital. On January 25, at the Astana Opera Grand Hall, the opera house’s symphony orchestra and choir under the baton of Abzal Mukhitdin will bring to the attention of high art connoisseurs Mozart’s famous works – Symphony No. 40 and Requiem. Solo parts will be performed by: soprano – Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, mezzo-soprano – Saltanat Muratbekova, tenor – Ramzat Balakishiyev, bass – Shynggys Rassylkhan. Principal choirmaster – Yerzhan Dautov.

On January 31, within the framework of Concert No.4, Israeli conductor Arik Goldstein, soloist–pianist Dolores Umbetaliyeva and orchestra artists will perform a rich program at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. The guest of the final concert of the festival on February 7 will be Maestro Koki Gonghui Yang (Japan-China), who will lead the opera house’s symphony orchestra. Cellist Daulet Shakirov will be the soloist this evening.

Photo: astanaopera.kz