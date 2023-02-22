Japan mulls new COVID-19 vaccine rollout from May for elderly

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan is considering a fresh coronavirus vaccine rollout from May, starting with the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions and healthcare professionals, health ministry officials said Wednesday, KYODO reports.

The government plans to expand the target from September to members of the public over 5 years old who have completed two rounds of vaccinations, the officials said. It is expected to decide on the new policy around early March.

The fresh inoculation drive comes despite the government's decision to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as common infectious diseases like seasonal flu on May 8.

From May to August, the government is mulling administrating vaccines developed to target the Omicron variant to those aged 65 and above, those with underlying medical conditions, healthcare professionals and workers at nursing homes, they said. Members of the public would be targeted from September to December.

The type of shots to be used will be decided at an early date in fiscal 2023 starting April, according to the officials.

The vaccines will be free of charge, as the government will extend by one year its special measure enabling free coronavirus vaccine shots, which will expire at the end of March.

A panel of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare decided at its meeting on Feb. 8 that the next round of vaccinations should start in the fall or winter of 2023 at the latest, with the elderly and others at high risk the primary target before vaccination expands to others.

In Japan, the administration of coronavirus vaccines was launched in February 2021, starting with health care professionals, and later expanded to the general public. The government also began providing Omicron-customized shots from fall last year.