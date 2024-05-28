Japan personal data leaks hit record high 13,000 cases in FY 2023

Personal data leaks in Japan jumped some 70 percent to a record 13,279 cases in fiscal 2023, a draft annual report by a government panel showed Tuesday, underscoring poor data management in both the public and private sectors, Kyodo reports.

The total was boosted by municipal governments reporting nearly 1,000 cases after they were newly included among those required to report such leaks, while firms saw a sharp increase.

Of the total, 12,120 data leaks were reported by the private sector in fiscal 2023 ended in March, up 58 percent from the previous year.

The public sector, including government agencies and municipal governments, accounted for 1,159 cases -- around 10 times the number reported in the prior year.

The report is expected to be released officially after Cabinet approval in early June.