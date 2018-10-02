Japan PM Abe keeps key ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Shinzo Abe retained key ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle Tuesday, aiming to maintain government stability as he pushes for his long-cherished goal of revising Japan's pacifist Constitution during his last three-year term.

Abe, who was re-elected as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's president last month, reappointed six of his 19 Cabinet members, while picking 12 newcomers and one with previous ministerial experience.

Abe retained Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is the top government spokesman, KYODO NEWS reports.

