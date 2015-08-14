Japan PM Shinzo Abe to deliver closely watched WW2 statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver a much-anticipated statement on Friday marking 70 years since his country's World War Two surrender, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.

Its content will be closely watched by Japan's neighbours, who are concerned he may water down past apologies for Japan's wartime actions.

Previous Japanese prime ministers have used the once-every-decade statement to issue a "heartfelt apology".

But Mr Abe has been accused of playing down Japan's wartime atrocities.

Mr Abe's statement will be approved by cabinet shortly before he delivers it in Tokyo early on Friday evening.

China and South Korea in particular suffered extensively under Japanese wartime occupation, and say Japan has never fully atoned for its actions.

They want him to stand by the wording of a landmark apology issued in 1995 by then Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama.

In it Mr Murayama issued a "heartfelt apology" and expressed "deep remorse" for Japan's "colonial rule and aggression", sentiments which were repeated 10 years later by Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

But Mr Abe has said he wants to be "forward-looking", and to highlight Japan's peaceful development since the war and its central role on the global stage.

Japanese media reports have indicated he will use the words "apology" and "aggression" and will endorse previous statements "as a whole", rather than issuing a new apology.

Mr Abe is under pressure not only to avoid angering China and South Korea, important regional allies, but also to satisfy domestic nationalists who have grown uneasy with the repeated demands that they apologise for historic decisions.

The statement comes weeks after Japan's lower house approved changes to the constitution which would enable its forces to fight overseas for the first time since WW2.

Mr Abe has pushed for the changes, but polls show more than half of Japanese citizens oppose them.

But Mr Abe has said he wants to be "forward-looking", and to highlight Japan's peaceful development since the war and its central role on the global stage.

Japanese media reports have indicated he will use the words "apology" and "aggression" and will endorse previous statements "as a whole", rather than issuing a new apology.

Mr Abe is under pressure not only to avoid angering China and South Korea, important regional allies, but also to satisfy domestic nationalists who have grown uneasy with the repeated demands that they apologise for historic decisions.

The statement comes weeks after Japan's lower house approved changes to the constitution which would enable its forces to fight overseas for the first time since WW2.

Mr Abe has pushed for the changes, but polls show more than half of Japanese citizens oppose them.

World War II end dates confusion