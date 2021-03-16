Japan PM Suga receives 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine at a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday, getting the shot in front of cameras to reassure the Japanese public about its safety, Kyodo reports.

Suga is being vaccinated as part of preparations to visit the United States next month, when he will become the first world leader to meet in person with President Joe Biden.

The initial focus of Japan's vaccine rollout has been health care workers, with the rest of its population waiting for their turn. Before the summit was set, Suga, who is 72, had said he would wait until people aged 65 or older become eligible in mid-April. He is slated to get the second dose three weeks later before departing for Washington.