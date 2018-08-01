Japan prefecture with record temperature given parasols for men

SAITAMA. KAZINFORM A host of parasols were given out to men Wednesday in a Japanese prefecture where the nation's highest-ever temperature was recorded last month, as a gift from a Tokyo umbrella maker at a time when many areas have been grappling with dangerous heatwaves.

Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, whose city of Kumagaya logged a record 41.1 C on July 23, has been promoting the use of parasols, traditionally only used by women, among men as well to beat heatstroke and heat exhaustion, KYODO NEWS reports.



"It makes a real difference," said Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda when he held up in the sun one of the 70 foldable parasols given to the prefecture.

Yasuo Wakabayashi, the president of the umbrella maker, Aurora Co., said sales of parasols for men have doubled from last year.

The gift of parasols came amid recent searing temperatures in the country. In the week starting July 16, there were 65 heat-related deaths and over 22,000 people taken to hospitals.

The prefecture said the parasols will be used by male municipal officials in eight Saitama cities and that it will analyze how effective they are in protecting against the sun.

It added the outcome of the analysis will be released on its website.

