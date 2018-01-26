Japan promotes Osaka to host World Expo 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerbol Shormanov, the CEO of Astana EXPO-2017, has held today a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata, the press service of the national company says.

The head of the national company made the honored guest familiar with the company's new goals after the exhibition. Shormanov also highlighted that the Nur Alem national pavilion, the Zone of Best Practices, the Energy Hall, and the Congress Center have been reopened since November 10 last year. In addition, the exhibition facilities which will contain the Astana International Financial Centre, Astana Hub international technology park of IT-startups, the Green Technologies Center, etc., are under reconstruction now.

Yerbol Shormanov also expressed gratitude to Ichiro Kawabata for Japan's participation in the International Exhibition Astana Expo 2017.

"Japan was one of the first countries that confirmed its participation in the exhibition, and, according to its results, the Japanese pavilion was among the top 10 most visited pavilions (over 700,000 visitors) at EXPO in Astana. Owing to EXPO-2017, the visitors learned about the East Asian country's advanced technologies of light-emitting diodes, algal biomass, and hydrogen energy, managed to establish a large number of business contacts, and got to know the culture and traditions of the Japanese nation," Yerbol Shormanov said.

The Ambassador of Japan highly praised the level of the EXPO-2017.

"I am sure that the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 greatly contributed to further deepening of mutual understanding and strengthening of friendly relations between our countries," the ambassador said.

He also noted that Japan continues promoting Osaka as a candidate city to host the World Expo 2025.

In turn, Yerbol Shormanov thanked Mr. Kawabata for the visit and expressed his hope for further productive cooperation in terms of high technologies and green energy.