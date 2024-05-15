Japan provides $1.8bln contribution for refuges in Jordan

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) received a $1.8 million contribution from the Japanese government to support refugees in Jordan, Petra reports.

According to a statement issued by UNHCR on Wednesday, this contribution will enable UNHCR to continue its basic needs cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugees and community-based protection work such as capacity building, cultural events, etc., with a focus on empowering refugee women.



"As socio-economic pressure on refugees is mounting, humanitarian funding is critical. We are pleased to see that Japan helps us provide cash as the most dignified form of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable refugees", said Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR Representative to Jordan. "Sustained donor support to Jordan as a stable host country in a troubled region is more important than ever."



"Over the past decade, Jordan has shown exceptional hospitality in hosting Syrian refugees. Given this, Japan continues to reaffirm its commitment to work with UNHCR to support Jordan’s commitment to refugees and to realize the principle of "leaving no one behind", said Jiro Okuyama, Ambassador of Japan to Jordan, after meeting refugee youth in Azraq. "I sincerely hope that by supporting community mobilization and addressing the basic needs of refugees, Japan’s contribution will help strengthen refugee communities and their long-term resilience."



According to the statement, Jordan hosts around 630,000 Syrian refugees, 52,000 Iraqi refugees, 12,000 Yemeni refugees, and others; most of whom live in villages and cities across the Kingdom.