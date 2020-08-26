EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:49, 26 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Japan raises travel advisory for 13 countries mainly in Africa

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan raised its travel advisory Wednesday for 13 countries mainly in Africa, warning against traveling to them amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kyodo News reports.

    The Foreign Ministry said the move brings the number of countries and regions under the Level 3 advisory for infectious diseases to 159. It is one level below the maximum Level 4 advisory that calls for immediate evacuation.

    The 13 newly added countries are Bhutan, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Ethiopia, Gambia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Nigeria, Malawi, South Sudan, Rwanda and Lesotho.

    Japan continues to implement strict border controls to prevent the spread of the virus, banning in principle the entry of foreign nationals from 146 countries and regions.

    Japan received an estimated 3,800 foreign travelers in July, a year-on-year plunge of 99.9 percent for the fourth consecutive month. The number of Japanese nationals departing from the country in July plunged 98.8 percent to about 20,300.

    In tandem with the resumption of domestic socioeconomic activities, the Japanese government has started talks with 16 nations and regions, including Australia and some Southeast Asian countries, on easing travel restrictions for long-term residents and for short-term business trips provided sufficient precautionary measures are taken.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!