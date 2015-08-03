Japan requests explanation from U.S. about alleged NSA spying for Abe

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo has turned the American side for clarifications regarding the WikiLeaks reports claiming that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) was spying for the Japanese prime-minister and the country's big corporations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.

"If this really took place, it is extremely regrettable, because we are allies," he said. Answering a question from reporters on whether the government was considering a stronger response to the interception of classified information, he said, "We are taking every precaution when dealing with classified documents, and I don't think there's a leakage of information."

WikiLeaks said in a statement on July 31 that the NSA had kept tabs on the Prime Minister of Japan and some big Japanese corporations. According to WikiLeaks, the NSA was spying for Japanese companies, public officials and employees of government agencies at least from September 2006 till September 2006 - during Shinzo Abe's tenure as Prime Minister.

The Kyodo news agency earlier reported citing an informed source that the Japanese government was going to file a note of protest to the American side, if the information published by WikiLeaks was confirmed, Kazinform refers to TASS.