Japan's emperor Akihito may abdicate in favor of son

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Emperor Akihito of Japan may abdicate in favor of his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, NHK TV channel reported said on Wednesday citing sources at the Imperial Household Agency.

Akihito was born in December 1933 and has reigned for 28 years. He is the eldest son of the Emperor Hirohito (1901-1989) and Empress Nagako (1903-2000).

According to Kyodo news agency, the abdication procedure may require amendments to the current legislation as the last Japanese monarch to give up his throne was Emperor Kokaku in 1817.

Kazinform refers to TASS