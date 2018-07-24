Japan's long-running heat wave sends temperature to record high 41.1 C

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan logged its highest-ever temperature of 41.1 C on Monday as a deadly heat wave continued to grip wide areas of the country, claiming more than 70 lives and sending tens of thousands of people to hospitals over the last two weeks.

The extreme heat left 77 people dead and sent more than 30,000 to hospitals across the nation from July 9 to 22, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and a Kyodo News tally.

The extraordinary heat prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to hold an unusual news conference, saying, "This heat is a threat to life. We recognize it as a natural disaster."

The agency warned the public to take preventive measures against heatstroke, as scorching temperatures are expected to continue for two more weeks, KYODO NEWS reports.

The mercury hit the record high in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo at 2:16 p.m., eclipsing the previous record of 41.0 C marked in August 2013 in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, in western Japan, while Tokyo also logged its all-time high of 40.8 C in the city of Ome, according to the agency.

