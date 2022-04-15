EN
    13:42, 15 April 2022

    Japan’s population down 640,000 in 2021, biggest drop on record

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday, Kyodo reports.

    The fall was attributed to stricter border restrictions propelled by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The tally includes foreign nationals.

    Tokyo's population shrank for the first time in 26 years. All of Japan's 47 prefectures except Okinawa posted a fall in the number of residents in the year to October last year.


